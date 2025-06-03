Man Utd warned Mbeumo saga could ‘drag on all summer’ unless they pay £62.5m

Brentford will stand firm on their valuation despite the forward favouring a move to Old Trafford, with likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and Spurs also interested

Manchester United will need to match the £62.5m they have spent on Matheus Cunha if they are to strike a swift deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

The in-demand Cameroon forward, who scored 20 goals for Brentford last season, wants to move to United, who have identified him as a priority target.

But hopes of clinching a swift deal for Mbeumo will depend on United meeting Brentford’s asking price – which is “in excess” of £55m.

The feeling is that Mbeumo is a more proven Premier League performer than Brazil international Cunha, so a fee similar to the one paid to Wolves is seen as realistic.

Why Brentford will stand firm on valuation

Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season (Photo: Getty)

Despite news of his favoured destination emerging on Monday night, United have made no contact with Brentford for Mbeumo and the Bees are understood to be relaxed about his situation.

With Mbeumo having a year left on his contract but with the option of a further 12 months there is no prospect of a cut-price deal below Brentford’s valuation.

Unless United meet their figure, the transfer could – in the words of one source – “drag on all summer”.

Indeed, Mbeumo’s preference emerging publicly has strengthened the resolve of Brentford, who have proved savvy operators in the transfer market since promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Brentford’s stance potentially leaves the door ajar for the other clubs that have Mbeumo on their radar, including Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Will Newcastle swoop for Mbeumo?

Newcastle have also held an interest in Mbeumo although The i Paper can reveal there has been never been any contact from the Magpies with Brentford over the forward so it is perhaps not strictly true that they have been beaten to the punch by the Red Devils.

It is understood Newcastle do have other targets for their right wing slot, including a number based overseas, and must “box clever” with their budget with a number of areas needing to be strengthened.

They have profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) headroom to strengthen significantly and want a centre-back and right-sided forward – alongside a striker – as a “minimum” this summer. Sources have stressed that funds are available for the “right” player.

Mbeumo’s asking price in excess of £60m feels reasonable in a market where clubs seem to want to do deals quickly.

Toney saga is a warning for Brentford’s rivals

Brentford were not pushed around over Toney’s exit (Photo: PA)

Brentford have been clear about the level they view Mbeumo at and would have no qualms about keeping him if that isn’t met.

They previously resisted offers for Ivan Toney that were below their valuation, believing that his value to him playing for the club outweighed a cut-price sale.

Thomas Frank – who has himself been linked with a move to Tottenham if they fire Ange Postecoglou – said last month that Mbeumo would command a big fee.

“It is clear that if he is to be sold, it must be for a nice, nice amount,” he said.

“It is a lot. Mucho. Really a lot. How many wingers score 20 goals for a mid-table club? And then with seven assists plus his work ethic. And his character. All these things mean that he has a lot, so he is a good player.”