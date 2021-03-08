Buhera man kidnaps cop at roadblock – Tell Zimbabwe

Livingstone

Mtetwa

CHIPINGE- Election Makaripe of Tama Village under Chief

Chamutsa, Buhera was recently dragged to Chipinge Magistrate’s court facing

charges of kidnapping a traffic police officer at a roadblock near Birchenough

Bridge.

Makaripe also

faced charges of curfew violation, resisting arrest and driving without a

license.

He pleaded

guilty to all the charges and was remanded in custody to April 30, 2021 when he

appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira.

It was the

State’s case as presented by Timothy Katsande that on February 25, 2021 at around

2130 hours, Makaripe was stopped by the police at 125km peg Mutare-Masvingo

highway, Birchenough Bridge, driving a white twin cab Ford Ranger and failed to

produce a driver’s license.

Sergeant

Macdonald Makani ordered the accused to drive to the police post being escorted

by the complainant Constable Creamson Chakataika.

The accused is

said to have sped off heading towards Masvingo and the complainant tried to

stop him in vain.

He then drove to

a secluded place at Birchenough Bridge Business Centre where he stopped and

disembarked.

Chakataika got

hold of his hand and tried to handcuff him but he wrestled and got away.

Makaripe then

armed himself with a tyre lever and threatened to strike the complainant before

running off into the dark.

He was

re-arrested two days later at Birchenough Bridge Business Centre