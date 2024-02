On a run of four consecutive wins, and off the back of a six-goal rout away to West Ham, the Gunners have travelled to the north-west full of confidence and it has shown, with Arsenal dominant in the opening 45 minutes. Martin Odegaard gave the visitors an early lead with a brilliant finish from the edge of the area, before Bukayo Saka doubled the advantage from the spot, after Leandro Trossard was brought down in the box.