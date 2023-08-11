Burnley vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The new Premier League season kicks off tonight as Manchester City travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor. Pep Guardiola’s side made it five League titles in six years last term, forming part of an historic Treble-winning campaign, and the challenge is now doing it all over again.
City were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Community Shield last weekend, but they were on top for much of that match and will be confident of making a fast start to their title defence. Erling Haaland leads the line as he looks to back up a stunning first year in England, but Josko Gvardiol has to wait for his debut as he is named on the bench. John Stones and Ruben Dias miss out on the squad.
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany takes on his former club, looking for a more positive result than when City beat his side 6-0 in the FA Cup last season. The Clarets were too good for the Championship but now face the ultimate test as the return to the top-flight. Follow Burnley vs Man City with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Live updates
More of the same?
It was a fairly decent first season in England for Erling Haaland.
Just the 36 Premier League goals, to go with 12 in the Champions League and 52 across all competitions.
Will be a very special campaign ahead if he’s going to better that!
Not long now!
Just under half-an-hour to go until kick-off at Turf Moor.
Huge roar from the crowd as the home players jog out for the warms up, it’s a perfect evening for it too. Some blue sky – haven’t seen much of that in the UK over the past two months.
Always good for the promoted sides to get a night like this early in the season, even if Kompany might not necessarily agree.
He does love a pre-match interview
Expect cards…
The EFL got up and running last weekend and there were a lot of cards!
Officials are going to be very tough on any time-wasting, whether that be kicking a ball away or taking too long at restarts, while there will be a lot of stoppage-time. We could see an extra 15 minutes of action every game.
Something to keep a close eye on tonight.
Pre-match thoughts from Kompany
“We have a team with very little Premier League experience. At the end of the season we’ll have a lot more. We have to give people a chance for that to build up.
“Cohesion is a big thing. They have seven years of it. We’ll take it one step at a time. I hope they can get something out of this game, not just a result but get a bit of momentum – a tackle in, a dribble, a shot and help build a special night.
“With this being Turf Moor, first day of the season, I expect City to be at full force. I guarantee this is the worst Burnley will be this season.”
Gvardiol made to wait
As we suggested earlier, no John Stones or Ruben Dias tonight for Man City. Even with those absences, Josko Gvardiol does not come straight into the side, with the new signing among the substitutes.
So too are Mateo Kovacic and Jack Grealish, while Phil Foden comes into the side and Rico Lewis gets his chance too.
For Burnley, former City goalkeeper James Trafford makes his competitive debut, and Lyle Foster is tasked with leading the line.
Burnley team news
Starting XI: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Koleosho, Berge, Cullen, Vitinho, Amdouni, Foster
Subs: Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Benson, Ekdal, Zaroury, Muric
Man City team news
Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Kovacic, Grealish, Laporte, Gomez, Gvardiol, Palmer, McAtee
Kompany has arrived!
Team news coming up!
We’ll have all the team news from Turf Moor in just under ten minutes.
Sounds like John Stones and Josko Gvardiol miss out for Man City, but no confirmation of that just yet.
FPL managers around the world already looking up when they can play their wildcard…
