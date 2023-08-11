8
Burnley vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The new Premier League season kicks off tonight as Manchester City travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor. Pep Guardiola’s side made it five League titles in six years last term, forming part of an historic Treble-winning campaign, and the challenge is now doing it all over again.

City were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Community Shield last weekend, but they were on top for much of that match and will be confident of making a fast start to their title defence. Erling Haaland leads the line as he looks to back up a stunning first year in England, but Josko Gvardiol has to wait for his debut as he is named on the bench. John Stones and Ruben Dias miss out on the squad.


