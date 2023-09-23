Burnley vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Serious off-field issues and a mounting injury crisis have left Erik ten Hag trying to maintain some level of control on the pitch at least during what has been an exceptionally difficult start to the season.

United are on their worst defensive run for almost 45 years and have now lost three games in a row. Failure to win at Turf Moor against a newly-promoted team would pile even more pressure on the Dutchman, who is already fighting fires at every turn it seems.

Here’s how to watch all the action later today.

Where to watch Burnley vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, Saturday’s game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.