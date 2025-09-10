BYD Launches Dolphin Surf Electric Vehicles – BYD Auto South Africa is set to make waves in the local electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its bold and compact new hatchback, the Dolphin Surf. Designed to deliver practicality, style, and advanced technology at an unbeatable price point, the Dolphin Surf is now available and is positioned to become South Africa’s most affordable EV. With a launch price under R400,000, the Dolphin Surf represents a game-changing step toward making eco-conscious driving accessible to more South Africans than ever before.

The launch of the Dolphin Surf marks a pivotal moment for the local EV landscape. It addresses the key barriers of price and accessibility that have previously limited market growth. With its combination of a competitive price point, practical design, and advanced features, the BYD Dolphin Surf is a game-changer that promises to bring a new wave of drivers into the electric vehicle segment.

The EV for every vibe

The BYD Dolphin Surf is designed as the ultimate urban car. Compact, stylish, and perfectly suited to navigate busy city streets with ease. Measuring 3,925mm in length, the vehicle offers practical and spacious interiors, making it a compelling option for a wide range of buyers, from young professionals to families and entrepreneurs.

Under the hood, the EV features BYD’s revolutionary Blade Battery, renowned globally for its safety, durability and performance. The vehicle is available with two battery options: a 30kWh unit providing up to a 220km WLTP range and a 38.8kWh unit offering up to a 295km WLTP range.

Adding to its modern appeal is the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. This allows the car to act as a mobile power source for external devices. Inside, drivers will find a user-centric cabin. It features BYD’s signature 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Also, an intuitive voice command system activated by “Hi BYD.”

“The BYD Dolphin Surf represents our belief that sustainable mobility shouldn’t be out of reach. It should be an exciting, everyday reality for real people, in real cities, living real lives. Whether navigating the streets of Joburg, heading to Cape Town’s seaside, or making the school run in Durban, the Dolphin Surf is designed for your life. Quiet, smooth, and kind to the planet.” ~ Ming Xing, Brand and Marketing Manager.

BYD Dolphin Surf Safety

The BYD Dolphin Surf has achieved the maximum five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, setting a new benchmark in its class. As the only compact EV in its range to secure this recognition, the Dolphin Surf offers exceptional protection for both adults and children, alongside advanced safety-assist systems that ensure peace of mind on every journey. Combining safety, innovation, and accessibility, the Dolphin Surf proves that an affordable electric vehicle can deliver world-class performance without compromise.

Join the Movement and experience the Dolphin Surf before the official launch

To celebrate the launch, BYD is hosting an exciting public activation. This takes place at Battery Park, V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Be there on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 September 2025 between 09:00–17:00.

Visitors will have the chance to get up close with the Dolphin Surf, to experience its bold design first-hand. Sign up for test drives at dealers across the country. Enjoy a fun day out filled with activities and great prizes. It’s the perfect opportunity to see this game-changing EV in person. Come and discover why it will transform the local market.

Test drive the Dolphin Surf at your nearest BYD dealer today and visit BYD here for more information.

Public activation of the Dolphin Surf Event

Date: 13-14 September

Venue: Battery Park, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

Entry: Free