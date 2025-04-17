Cabinet approves energy compact to address Zim’s power crisis

CLOUDINE MATOLA

The Cabinet has approved the energy compact for Zimbabwe, marking a significant step toward addressing the country’s long-standing electricity shortages.

This decision follows Zimbabwe’s endorsement of the Dar-es-Salaam Declaration under the Mission 300 initiative, which aims to electrify 3.1 million households and achieve 70% access to clean cooking energy by 2030.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with severe power deficits, with some areas enduring outages of up to 10 hours a day. The crisis stems from limited generation capacity, ageing infrastructure, and financial constraints. In the face of these challenges, many businesses and households have increasingly turned to solar power and generators as alternative energy sources.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing this week, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the energy compact aligns with commitments made at the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit, held from January 18 to 27, 2025.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Energy Compact for the Republic of Zimbabwe, presented by the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Honourable July Moyo,” Muswere said. “The Compact is consistent with the Dar-es-Salaam Declaration, which Zimbabwe signed under Mission 300—a continental initiative to significantly boost electricity access by 2030. Zimbabwe’s commitment includes electrifying 3.1 million households and achieving 70% clean cooking access.”

Muswere added that the government would implement regulatory reforms to support the Compact’s goals by simplifying investment processes for Independent Power Producers (IPPs), adopting mini-grid regulations, and encouraging private sector participation.

To complement the initiative, the government has also developed a national roadmap to address the sector’s persistent challenges, which include outdated infrastructure, generation shortfalls, and limited energy access in rural communities.

He explained that all signatory countries are required to submit Energy Compacts tailored to their national contexts. Zimbabwe’s Compact outlines a strategic plan to achieve universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity by 2030. It is anchored in Vision 2030 and informed by the National Development Strategies. The plan addresses infrastructure rehabilitation, expansion of power generation, improved rural access, and energy security, while building resilience to climate-related risks.

The Compact is structured around five strategic pillars. These are the expansion of generation capacity and infrastructure, enhanced regional integration, promotion of distributed renewable energy and clean cooking solutions, mobilisation of private sector-led investment and efforts to ensure the financial sustainability of utilities.

The approval of the energy compact is expected to reshape Zimbabwe’s energy future and lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth through reliable power supply.

