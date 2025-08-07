Cabinet approves review of Agric sector licences

STAFF WRITER

Cabinet has approved the review of licences, permits, levies and fees in the agricultural sector as part of a broader push to cut business costs and stimulate growth—following a directive by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Cabinet resolution, Business Times can report.

The decision comes amid growing concern from business stakeholders over the rising cost of doing business in Zimbabwe, which they say continues to weigh heavily on investment and productivity.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing this week, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed that the review will initially target the livestock, dairy, and stock-feed sub-sectors.

“In fulfillment of last week’s Cabinet directive and His Excellency the President’s instruction, Cabinet considered and approved the Review of Licences, Permits, Levies and Fees subject to further refinements in the Agriculture Sector focusing on Livestock, Dairy Farming and Stock-feeds Sub-Sectors,” Muswere said.

“This is also in line with the implementation of the on-going case of ease-of-doing-business reforms which aims to reduce the cost of doing business and enhancing growth in the Zimbabwean economy,” he added.

The latest move follows a broader directive issued last week by President Mnangagwa, which called for the urgent review of regulatory costs across 12 key economic sectors. These include health, agriculture, retail, tourism, transport, energy, manufacturing, broadcasting, telecommunications, liquor, construction, and financial services.

“His Excellency, the President, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, at the beginning of the year, highlighted the high level of levies, licences, fees and permits raising the cost of doing business in Zimbabwe,” Muswere said.

“The President directed a review of levies, licences, fees and permits across 12 sectors, namely: Health; Agriculture; Retail; Tourism; Transport; Energy; Manufacturing; Broadcasting; Telecommunications; Liquor; Construction; and Financial Services. The study established, among other things, that some of the regulators require a single business to obtain multiple fragmented licences or permits, adding unnecessary complexities and administrative burdens. Other regulators have lengthy procedures and processes before they can issue their respective licences,” he said.

The review, Muswere noted, will not only address challenges specific to the agriculture sector but also contribute to resolving economy-wide regulatory inefficiencies.

He added that the exercise will be spearheaded by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion in coordination with the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, working alongside relevant line ministries.

“In addition, the review will also address the economy-wide regulatory challenges including the multiplicity, duplication and fragmentation of regulatory charges,” Muswere said.

The reforms are part of the government’s wider Ease of Doing Business Agenda, which aims to create a more attractive environment for both local and foreign investors, while improving the competitiveness of key sectors such as agriculture—a backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy.

