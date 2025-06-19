Cabinet approves TelOne’s traffic management system

CLOUDINE MATOLA

Cabinet has approved TelOne (Private) Limited’s locally developed Smart Traffic Management System, a groundbreaking initiative designed to address persistent issues of traffic congestion, road accidents, and violations of traffic laws, Business Times can report.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with a sharp increase in road traffic accidents, congestion, and lawlessness on its roads, often attributed to reckless driving and weak enforcement mechanisms. In response, Cabinet has given the green light to accelerate the implementation of the Home-Grown Smart Traffic Management System under TelOne’s Safe City Project.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the system leverages cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data analytics to enhance road safety, traffic transparency, and efficient traffic flow.

“Cabinet considered and approved the acceleration of the Home-Grown Smart Traffic Management System under the Safe City Project by TelOne,” Muswere said. “The system, which had a Proof of Concept rolled out in 2020 and used during the COVID-19 period, is now set for full implementation to address issues such as traffic congestion, road accidents, and traffic law violations.”

According to Muswere, the new system incorporates a sophisticated set of tools to improve enforcement and accountability on Zimbabwe’s roads. Vehicle owners will be identified through high-resolution images captured by intelligent surveillance cameras, integrated with databases from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), and the Civil Registry.

“Developed by TelOne, the system includes several key components such as Command and Control Centres, intelligent cameras with Automatic Number Plate and Face Recognition, AI-powered video analytics, and platforms to predict traffic patterns and optimise signal controls,” Muswere said.

The system also features an automated enforcement mechanism that issues fines, mobile interfaces for real-time updates and payments, and evidence review tools for violators. Its scope of detection spans a wide range of infractions, including red-light violations, speeding, illegal parking, disobeying stop signs, driving against traffic, failing to wear seatbelts, improper lane changes, and ignoring road signs and markings.

Additionally, the system is designed with broader public safety features. It can detect and monitor incidents such as crowd gatherings, loitering, and pickpocketing, providing authorities with powerful tools for crime prevention and urban safety management.

The rollout will begin in phases, starting with the country’s two largest cities—Harare and Bulawayo—before expanding to other urban centres. Implementation will be supported by several critical enablers, including reliable power supply, stable internet connectivity, and a robust project governance framework.

“The phased implementation will begin with Harare and Bulawayo, after which the system will be extended to other major towns,” Muswere added. “Key enablers such as strategic system integration with relevant institutions, internet reliability, power availability, and project governance will be closely monitored.”

To ensure the system’s legal and operational efficiency, specialised traffic courts will be established to expedite justice delivery for road violations detected by the system.

Muswere said the initiative is expected to drive local innovation, promote skills development, and foster national pride through the use of home-grown technology. He added that the system represents a significant step toward improving urban mobility, road safety, and enforcement transparency.

“This localised approach not only enhances our capacity to manage traffic and public safety, but also promotes self-reliance, knowledge transfer, and sustainability,” Muswere said.

