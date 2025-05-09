Cacace vs Wood: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds
Anthony Cacace and Leigh Wood go toe-to-toe in what is set to be a thrilling all-British showdown in Nottingham this weekend.
The pair both return to the ring for the first time since they earned wins over Josh Warrington, as they attempt to regain the momentum they had when last stepping between the ropes.
Northern Irishman Cacace retained his IBO super-featherweight belt when beating Warrington on points in September, but vacated that world title as he opted to pursue the biggest fights possible instead of fulfilling his mandatory obligations.
That win was the 36-year-old’s second major statement of 2024, having upset the odds to stop Joe Cordina earlier in the year and claim the IBF title.
As for Wood, it is now 18 months since he beat Warrington in the seventh round to retain his WBA featherweight world title, having been struggling in the fight until a remarkable turnaround.
He defended the belt he had won earlier in 2023 when avenging his defeat to Mauricio Lara, and he now steps up to 130lbs to take on Cacace.
The absence since his last bout is one the Nottingham fighter, also 36, puts down to “niggling injuries” as well as a promoter switch, with Wood now a part of Frank Warren’s stable.
Leigh Wood stunned Josh Warrington with a dramatic stoppage win
PA
Cacace vs Wood fight date and venue
Anthony Cacace vs Leight Wood takes place on Saturday May 10, 2025 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.
Cacace vs Wood fight time and ring walks
The undercard is set to get underway at 7pm BST in the UK.
Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm, though that of course depends on the length of the bouts earlier in the night.
How to watch Cacace vs Wood
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the event is being broadcast live via DAZN.
Live blog: Follow all the action on Saturday night with Standard Sport’s live fight blog.
Liam Davies looks to bounce back from his defeat to Shabaz Masoud, with the Welshman now stepping up to 126lbs to take on Kurt Walker.
Troy Jones and Chris Kongo are also on the card, while Huey Malone, Harris Akbar, Charlie Senior and Joe Tyers all make their professional debuts.
Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood
Liam Davies vs Kurt Walker
Troy Jones vs Ezra Taylor
Owen Cooper vs Chris Kongo
Sam Noakes vs Patrik Balaz
Lewis Williams vs Viktar Chvarkou
Huey Malone vs Jakub Laskowski
Charlie Senior vs Cesar Paredes
Nico Leivars vs Darwing Martinez
Joe Copper vs Dmitri Protkunas
Joe Tyers vs Mario Portillo
Harris Akbar vs Octavian Gratii
Cacace vs Wood prediction
It is hardly unusual for promoters to bill a bout as a potential fight of the year contender, but this one does look capable of delivering on the hype.
With Cacace and Wood now 36, it is not an exaggeration to say a career is on the line for both fighters, with it hard to see either having the appetite for a slow rebuild back to the top of the sport.
Wood has made a habit of being involved in all-action fights, with the showdown with Warrington no different. The Nottingham man was second-best for much of the night, only to burst into life with a stunning combination to stop Warrington.
It was more routine for Cacace against the same opponent last year, when all three judges gave him a wide points win.
A key question is what an absence of a year-and-a-half has taken out of Wood, particularly at this stage of his career. With a succession of gruelling fights on the clock, it feels inevitable that he could start to show signs of slowing down and that would be crucial in a bout of fight margins.
Cacace has the experience of fighting at 130lbs and enjoyed a brilliant 2024 while Wood was away, and he can come out on top here at the end of what promises to be a blockbuster affair.
Anthony Cacace can keep his winning run going
Getty Images
The weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday afternoon – check back in then for the results!
Cacace vs Wood latest odds
Cacace to win by decision: 7/5
Cacace to win by KO/TKO: 3/1
Wood to win by decision: 7/2
Wood to win by KO/TKO: 4/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link