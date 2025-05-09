18
Cacace vs Wood: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds

2025-05-09Last Updated: 2025-05-09
Anthony Cacace and Leigh Wood go toe-to-toe in what is set to be a thrilling all-British showdown in Nottingham this weekend.

The pair both return to the ring for the first time since they earned wins over Josh Warrington, as they attempt to regain the momentum they had when last stepping between the ropes.

Northern Irishman Cacace retained his IBO super-featherweight belt when beating Warrington on points in September, but vacated that world title as he opted to pursue the biggest fights possible instead of fulfilling his mandatory obligations.

That win was the 36-year-old’s second major statement of 2024, having upset the odds to stop Joe Cordina earlier in the year and claim the IBF title.

As for Wood, it is now 18 months since he beat Warrington in the seventh round to retain his WBA featherweight world title, having been struggling in the fight until a remarkable turnaround.

He defended the belt he had won earlier in 2023 when avenging his defeat to Mauricio Lara, and he now steps up to 130lbs to take on Cacace.

The absence since his last bout is one the Nottingham fighter, also 36, puts down to “niggling injuries” as well as a promoter switch, with Wood now a part of Frank Warren’s stable.

Leigh Wood stunned Josh Warrington with a dramatic stoppage win

PA

Cacace vs Wood fight date and venue

Anthony Cacace vs Leight Wood takes place on Saturday May 10, 2025 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Cacace vs Wood fight time and ring walks

The undercard is set to get underway at 7pm BST in the UK.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm, though that of course depends on the length of the bouts earlier in the night.

How to watch Cacace vs Wood

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the event is being broadcast live via DAZN.

Live blog: Follow all the action on Saturday night with Standard Sport’s live fight blog.

Liam Davies looks to bounce back from his defeat to Shabaz Masoud, with the Welshman now stepping up to 126lbs to take on Kurt Walker.


