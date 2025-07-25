Call+Continuum celebrates Nine women in music – Nine of South Africa’s most influential women in music have shared intimate voice notes and reflections on legacy, lineage and the sounds that connect generations. These notes form the heart of Call+Continuum: A digital archive now live at womenonrecord.withanother.com

From Lia Butler’s dedication to Zulu musical heritage to DemiMa’s questioning of sacred connection in a noisy world, Call+Continuum captures a wide range of personal insight. This emerging archive is inspired by Buhlebendalo Mda’s call for larger platforms where these views can be explored further.

The archive places women’s voices at the centre of cultural storytelling. This,in response to how often they have reflective conversations in silos. The soundscape within the site is not just music, but a collection of personal truths, questions, and expressions.

Featured voices of Call+Continuum

Buhlebendalo Mda, Thandeka Dladla, SEI SIREN, Thandi Ntuli, Lia Butler, Zoë Modiga, Bokang Ramatlapeng, Sio, and DemiMa Mseleku. The project builds on the 2025 Zeitz MOCAA Gala Collateral Programme, where with another was commissioned to foreground women’s roles in the art world. That programme included a 21-track playlist by South African women, spanning jazz, ambient, spiritual and deep house.

The score is accompanied by Mankebe Seakgoe’s cover artwork, Beauty’s Psalm. A tribute to her grandmother and to matrilineal knowledge passed down through voice and story. Call+Continuum stands as a lasting record of these contributions. The archive will continue to grow, preserving the ongoing impact of women in South African music.

Better reflected together, with another

with another is a studio and advisory practice made up of artists, curators, researchers, innovators, designers and strategists: Identifying and engaging with the next generation. The studio and advisory unit’s core practices are

Visit the archive: womenonrecord.withanother.com here and listen on Spotify, Apple Music & YouTube Music