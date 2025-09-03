37
Can Max Dowman play in the Champions League for Arsenal?

2025-09-03
339 3 minutes read

The young midfielder has made plenty of headlines and already been tipped for future superstardom after, having trained with Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad last season aged just 14, making his Premier League debut in the 5-0 rout of newly-promoted Leeds at the Emirates Stadium in August.

Aged just 15 years and 235 days, Dowman, who was born in late 2009, did not look overawed by the sense of occasion whatsoever as he became the second-youngest player ever to play in a Premier League fixture, after Arsenal team-mate Ethan Nwaneri, who was 15 years and 181 days when he featured off the bench against Brentford back in September 2022, taking Harvey Elliott’s record.

Leicester’s Jeremy Monga also made his top-flight bow against Newcastle in April aged 15 years and 271 days.

Indeed, such is the precocious teenager’s confidence and ability that Arteta also saw fit to introduce him again late on as Arsenal searched in vain for a last-gasp equaliser in their blockbuster clash with likely title rivals Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, while he later earned a promotion to England’s Under-19s squad, having previously shone at U16 and U17 level.

Dowman – who is only now entering his GCSE year at school – is eligible to be included in Premier League matchday squads with rules stating that players must have turned 15 by the end of the month the season begins, though he cannot sign a professional football contract until he turns 17, which isn’t until December 2026.

But with the deadline for league phase squad registration having passed on Tuesday night and their opening fixture against Athletic Club approaching fast, many Arsenal supporters have questioned – can their latest starboy play in the Champions League this season?

The simple answer to the question is yes, he can. Standard Sport understands that there are no age limitations currently in place throughout UEFA competitions, meaning Dowman could play straightaway in the league phase this year and not have to wait until games in January, after he turns 16.


