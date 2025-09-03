Can Max Dowman play in the Champions League for Arsenal?

However, one important caveat to note is that despite being born and raised in the UK and been with Arsenal’s academy since 2015, Dowman will not yet count as a locally-trained player, meaning he cannot be placed on the ‘B’ list, as he is too young to meet the criteria stating that players “born on or after 1 January 2004 since their 15th birthday must have been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years”, or “a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year”.