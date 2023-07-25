Canary Island Based Moto Moto & Netherlands DJ NLZ Bring the ‘Sunshine (Happy)’ Vibes With New Collaboration

‘Sunshine (Happy),’ is the dynamic collaboration and latest musical masterpiece between the sensational (Netherlands born) Canary Island boy, Moto Moto and the talented Netherlands based producer DJ NLZ

‘Sunshine (Happy)‘ is an electrifying fusion of genres, blending the best elements of pop and afrobeat to create an uplifting and infectious anthem. With Moto Moto‘s soulful vocals and DJ NLZ‘s impeccable production, the track bursts with energy, capturing the essence of pure joy and optimism.

The song paints a vivid scenery on the minds canvas! A picture-perfect “Summer on the islands”, promising merriment and sun filled days! It brings the ‘Happy’ with ease – dancing on the white sands, joyful laughter, basking in the sun and melting ice-cream…

About Moto Moto

Moto Moto was born in the Netherlands and is based in Tenerife, Canary Islands. A phenomenal singer who is blessed with a unique, strong and powerful voice.

After becoming a multi-millionaire and then losing everything, he decided to go back to his true passion: music. After releasing his first album “Circus Nomad” with producer DJ NLZ in 2022 the next album is coming out on in June 2023.

Born to a loving family, Moto Moto got the chance early to develop his musical skills and just play. From playing in church, high school rock bands or even cover bands Moto Moto was always singing and dancing in life. Being obviously inspired by Bob Marley, Moto Moto is quickly finding his own niche in the reggae & afrobeat scene.

About DJ NLZ

DJ NLZ is a Dutch DJ/Producer based in Amsterdam. He has produced a variety of styles ranging from Hip Hop, Afro, Reggae, Drill, Trap & Urban. In 2006, a good friend and producer Duncan (Mammoet Finest) passed away.

DJ NLZ searched for closure by finishing all of Duncan’s unfinished beats in his friend’s memory. It eventually inspired him to start producing music.

DJ NLZ released several projects such as Gouden Eeuw (2014), Schijn Bedriegt (2015), Kook1 with Rasskulz (2015), Futurama with Junior Neph (2015), Van de Buurt EP with Seffelinie (2016), Stap voor Stap (2017) and Circus Nomad with Moto Moto (2022)

Nowadays he has his own production company Monutes where he does high-end professional productions, his sound studio is based in Haarlem (the Netherlands) where he makes high quality sound recordings for a different range of clients.

