Canelo vs Charlo: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Light-middleweight king Charlo is bravely rising up two weight divisions to challenge the sport’s biggest superstar, who has been the first man to hold all the belts at super-middle since memorably completing the set against Caleb Plant back in November 2021.

But while Charlo has the chance to enter his name in boxing folklore this weekend, Canelo cannot claim his 154lbs titles with victory and is only defending his own WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and WBO gold at 168 on the night.

It is a second outing of the year for the legendary four-weight world champion, who enjoyed a triumphant homecoming in May as he outpointed the stubborn John Ryder in front of 50,000 adoring fans in Guadalajara – his first fight on Mexican soil since 2011.

That victory was the 59th of his illustrious 63-fight career, with Canelo having also successfully settled his blockbuster trilogy with Gennady Golovkin 12 months ago to bounce back from a shock second professional loss to Dmitry Bivol as he challenged for the WBA light-heavyweight title last May.

The chance to avenge that surprise defeat to the skilful Russian is still weighing heavily on his mind as he takes on this latest challenge against American Charlo, who has not fought for some 16 months since he stopped Brian Castano in a rematch of their 2021 draw as he picked up the WBO light-middleweight belt to become undisputed in the division.

Canelo vs Charlo date, start time, venue and ring walks

Canelo vs Charlo takes place on Saturday September 30, 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be a familiar late night/early wake-up call for British fight fans, as always with Vegas, with the main event ring walks not expected to take place until approximately 4am BST at the earliest on Sunday morning. The main card is due to start at 1am, meanwhile.

Canelo vs Charlo fight card/undercard in full

Saturday’s undercard is headlined by former WBA welterweight champion and Manny Pacquiao-conqueror Yordenis Ugas of Cuba, who fights for the first time since being dethroned by Errol Spence Jr last April and suffering a fractured orbital bone in the process.

He takes on ex-WBA super-lightweight champion Mario Barrios for the WBC interim belt at 147lbs.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin

Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander

Gabriel Valenzuela vs Yeis Gabriel Solano

Terrell Gausha vs KeAndre Leatherwood

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues

Curmel Moton vs Ezequiel Flores

Justin Viloria vs Angel Barrera

How to watch Canelo vs Charlo

TV channel: In the UK, fight fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live via sports streaming service DAZN. Subscriptions start from £9.99 per month.

DAZN operates a TV channel at number 429 on Sky.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the action live online via the DAZN website and app.

Live blog: Follow the whole fight card live on the night with Standard Sport’s live blog.

Canelo vs Charlo fight prediction

The gifted and exciting Charlo has the speed to trouble Canelo and make it an uncomfortable night for the Mexican, certainly through the first few rounds.

However, while Canelo is certainly not big for the weight, we ultimately expect the two-division jump to be too much to bridge as he eventually gets worn down by the Mexican’s relentless stalking and energy-sapping body punching.

Canelo to win well on points.

Canelo vs Charlo weigh-in results

Both fighters will step on the scales in advance of the major showdown on Friday. Be sure to check back in then for the results.

Canelo vs Charlo betting odds

Canelo to win: 1/4

Charlo to win: 3/1

Draw: 16/1

Canelo to win by knockout or TKO: 13/5

Charlo to win by knockout or TKO: 9/1

Canelo to win on points: 4/5

Charlo to win on points: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).