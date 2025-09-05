25
34
44
15
39
20
43
11
37
13
8
26
46
4
14
5
16
33
2
40
3
48
38
24
35
10
23
22
49
29
32
30
9
31
1
18
Canelo vs Crawford: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Canelo vs Crawford: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

2025-09-05Last Updated: 2025-09-05
339 3 minutes read

The eyes of the boxing world will fall upon Allegiant Stadium for a blockbuster showdown live on Netflix between two of the sport’s biggest pound-for-pound superstars and most successful modern champions.

The undefeated American ‘Bud’ Crawford, already having been undisputed at both super-lightweight and welterweight and held world titles in four different divisions, jumps up two weight classes to challenge Mexican icon Canelo for his undisputed super-middleweight titles in a fantasy bout long teased that many thought would never come to fruition.

Canelo, also a four-division and two-time undisputed champion, is currently in his second reign holding all the belts at 168 pounds, having brushed aside William Scull in a low-key contest in Riyadh in May to regain the IBF title that had been stripped from him when he chose to fight Edgar Berlanga instead of Scull in September 2024.

That put the final touches on a mammoth fight against Crawford, who picked up the WBA light-middleweight gold with a points victory over Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles last summer that improved his flawless professional record to 41-0.

Canelo vs Crawford fight date and venue

Canelo vs Crawford takes place on Saturday September 13, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The $1.9billion, 65,000-capacity stadium, first opened in 2020 and affectionately nicknamed ‘The Death Star’, is home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and has previously hosted both the Super Bowl and Wrestlemania.

Canelo vs Crawford fight time and ring walks

The main undercard is expected to begin at 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday, September 14, which is 8pm ET and 5pm PT on Saturday night.


Source link

2025-09-05Last Updated: 2025-09-05
339 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Millwall face battle to keep Ra’ees Bangura-Williams as Premier League transfer interest mounts

Millwall face battle to keep Ra’ees Bangura-Williams as Premier League transfer interest mounts

2025-03-03
Wimbledon 2025: Katie Boulter blows one-set lead and suffers shock loss to rookie Solana Sierra

Wimbledon 2025: Katie Boulter blows one-set lead and suffers shock loss to rookie Solana Sierra

2025-07-03
How to watch Chelsea FC vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Chelsea FC vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

2025-04-03
Marcus Rashford: England Euro 2024 squad snub explained by Gareth Southgate

Marcus Rashford: England Euro 2024 squad snub explained by Gareth Southgate

2024-05-21
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo