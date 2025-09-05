Canelo vs Crawford: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks
The eyes of the boxing world will fall upon Allegiant Stadium for a blockbuster showdown live on Netflix between two of the sport’s biggest pound-for-pound superstars and most successful modern champions.
The undefeated American ‘Bud’ Crawford, already having been undisputed at both super-lightweight and welterweight and held world titles in four different divisions, jumps up two weight classes to challenge Mexican icon Canelo for his undisputed super-middleweight titles in a fantasy bout long teased that many thought would never come to fruition.
Canelo, also a four-division and two-time undisputed champion, is currently in his second reign holding all the belts at 168 pounds, having brushed aside William Scull in a low-key contest in Riyadh in May to regain the IBF title that had been stripped from him when he chose to fight Edgar Berlanga instead of Scull in September 2024.
That put the final touches on a mammoth fight against Crawford, who picked up the WBA light-middleweight gold with a points victory over Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles last summer that improved his flawless professional record to 41-0.
Canelo vs Crawford fight date and venue
Canelo vs Crawford takes place on Saturday September 13, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The $1.9billion, 65,000-capacity stadium, first opened in 2020 and affectionately nicknamed ‘The Death Star’, is home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and has previously hosted both the Super Bowl and Wrestlemania.
Canelo vs Crawford fight time and ring walks
The main undercard is expected to begin at 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday, September 14, which is 8pm ET and 5pm PT on Saturday night.
Ring walks for Canelo vs Crawford should come at approximately 4am BST, which is 11pm ET and 8pm PT. As ever, the exact timings are subject to change.
All the belts: Canelo Alvarez became undisputed champion at super-middleweight once again in May
AFP via Getty Images
How to watch Canelo vs Crawford
TV channel and live stream: The event is being shown across the world live and exclusively on Netflix, where it’s available to all subscribers with no extra charge. A subscription to Netflix in the UK currently starts at £5.99 per month.
Live blog: You can also follow Canelo vs Crawford as it happens with Standard Sport’s live blog.
Canelo vs Crawford undercard
The co-main event of the night sees unbeaten Irish contender Callum Walsh battle Fernando Vargas Jr in a potentially explosive clash at super-welterweight.
Christian Mbilli defends his interim WBC super-middleweight title against Lester Martinez, while Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alakel meets John Ornelas at lightweight. The likes of Serhii Bohachuk and Jermaine Franklin are also on the extended bill.
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr
Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez
Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas
Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams
Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin
Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez
Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo
Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana
Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio-Betancourt
Canelo vs Crawford prediction
Much has been made of seasoned super-middleweight Canelo – who has fought as high as light-heavyweight in his illustrious career – having an obvious size advantage against an opponent who began his career as a lightweight and is moving up significantly again.
However, to see them stand head to head or side by side, it is really notable how little there seems to be between them now ‘Bud’ has bulked up – indeed, Crawford is slightly taller than Canelo with a clear reach advantage.
However, while there is certainly no doubting his supreme technical abilities and incredible ring IQ, it is worth questioning how Crawford will handle competing with all that extra weight, having only fought once at light-middle before quickly vaulting up another two divisions.
There may also be an element of ring rust to shake off for the Omaha, Nebraska favourite, who has only fought once since July 2023.
Bulking up: Terence Crawford is rising two more weight divisions to challenge Canelo in Las Vegas
Getty Images
But write him off at your peril. Canelo is one of the true all-time greats who wears down opponents so methodically, but the performance against Scull left a lot to be desired and could be more evidence of him finally slowing down after some 67 fights and two full decades in the pro ranks.
Canelo is understandably the favourite here, but we’re backing Crawford to make more history on a night to remember in Sin City.
Crawford to win on points.
Canelo vs Crawford weigh-in
The fighters will have grand arrivals at The Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Tuesday, with open workouts to then be staged at the luxury resort on Wednesday.
There will be a final pre-bout press conference held at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, with the weigh-ins also coming up there on Friday. Check back in then for the results.
Canelo vs Crawford latest odds
Canelo to win on points or by decision: 11/10
Canelo to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 7/2
Crawford to win on points or by decision: 2/1
Crawford to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 9/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
