When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream, fourth round ball numbers

T he remaining Premier League teams enter the Carabao Cup this week, including holders Manchester United.

United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford as one of five all-Premier League ties in the League Cup.

The clash of the round is arguably Manchester City’s trip to take on Newcastle United, while Arsenal face a tricky test at Brentford and Chelsea are desperate for a win as they host Brighton. All six will be hoping to be in the hat for the fourth round.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the draw…

When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Proceedings should start at around 10:15pm BST, after the conclusion of Newcastle vs Man City at St James’ Park.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the third-round draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.

Live stream: Live coverage of the draw is also available online for subscribers via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow the draw live on Wednesday night with Standard Sport’s blog, after Newcastle vs Man City.

When will the Carabao Cup fourth round be played?

Fourth-round ties are due to be played the week commencing Monday, October 30, 2023.

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw ball numbers

To be confirmed.

Carabao Cup third-round fixtures

Tuesday, September 26

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town vs Wolves

Exeter City vs Luton Town

Port Vale vs Sutton United

Bradford City vs Middlesbrough

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United

Salford City v Burnley

Wednesday, September 27

Brentford vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Brighton

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Lincoln City vs West Ham

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Fulham vs Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

Aston Villa vs Everton

Bournemouth vs Stoke City