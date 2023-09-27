When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream, fourth-round ball numbers today

United welcomed Crystal Palace to Old Trafford as one of five all-Premier League ties in the League Cup, cruising to a 3-0 win to book their place in the fourth round.
The clash of the round is arguably Manchester City’s trip to take on Newcastle United, while Arsenal face a tricky test at Brentford and Chelsea are desperate for a win as they host Brighton. All six will be hoping to be in the hat for the fourth round.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the draw…
When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?
The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Proceedings should start at around 10:15pm BST, after the conclusion of Newcastle vs Man City at St James’ Park.
How can I watch the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?
TV channel: In the UK, the third-round draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.
Live stream: Live coverage of the draw is also available online for subscribers via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow the draw live on Wednesday night with Standard Sport’s blog, after Newcastle vs Man City.
When will the Carabao Cup fourth round be played?
Fourth-round ties are due to be played the week commencing Monday, October 30, 2023.
Carabao Cup fourth-round draw ball numbers
To be confirmed.
Carabao Cup third-round results
Tuesday, September 26
Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town 3-2 Wolves
Exeter City 1-0 Luton Town
Port Vale 2-1 Sutton United
Bradford City 0-2 Middlesbrough
Mansfield Town 2-2 Peterborough United (3-1 pens)
Salford City 0-4 Burnley
Wednesday, September 27
Brentford vs Arsenal
Chelsea vs Brighton
Liverpool vs Leicester City
Lincoln City vs West Ham
Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Fulham vs Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City
Aston Villa vs Everton
Bournemouth vs Stoke City
