Carabao Cup draw LIVE! Chelsea FC and Tottenham learn second-round opponents

It’s an unusually early start for both Chelsea and Tottenham in the League Cup this season after unusually poor campaigns last season. As such, they join the first batch of Premier League sides entering the second-tier cup competition as they do not have European commitments this term.

The second round, like the first round, is regionalised so the capital city lot – Brentford, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Sutton United, Tottenham, Queen’s Park Rangers and AFC Wimbledon – will not be handed long trips up north for a midweek game. QPR and the Dons are yet to confirm their spots in the second round.

There have already been a few big-name exits – namely Watford, Millwall and Southampton – and surely more to come before the eight remaining top-flight clubs enter the fray in the third round. Follow the draw LIVE below as the handful of London clubs learn their second-round fate.