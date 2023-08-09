Carabao Cup draw LIVE! Chelsea FC and Tottenham learn second-round opponents

It’s an unusually early start for both Chelsea and Tottenham in the League Cup this season after unusually poor campaigns last season. As such, they join the first batch of Premier League sides entering the second-tier cup competition as they do not have European commitments this term.
The second round, like the first round, is regionalised so the capital city lot – Brentford, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Sutton United, Tottenham, Queen’s Park Rangers and AFC Wimbledon – will not be handed long trips up north for a midweek game. QPR and the Dons are yet to confirm their spots in the second round.
There have already been a few big-name exits – namely Watford, Millwall and Southampton – and surely more to come before the eight remaining top-flight clubs enter the fray in the third round. Follow the draw LIVE below as the handful of London clubs learn their second-round fate.
Live updates
Well, quite the turnaround for the Dons, who now lead 2-1 heading into injury time!
There are still six ties in action tonight, with Wimbledon currently facing an early exit.
Ball numbers
South Section
- Bournemouth
- Birmingham
- Brentford
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Exeter
- Fulham
- Gillingham
- Luton
- Newport
- Peterborough
- Plymouth
- Portsmouth
- Reading
- Stevenage
- Sutton
- Swansea
- Tottenham
- Wycombe
- AFC Wimbledon or Coventry
- Bristol City or Oxford
- Cardiff or Colchester
- Ipswich or Bristol Rovers
- Queens Park Rangers or Norwich
Ball numbers
North Section
- Blackburn
- Blackpool
- Bolton
- Bradford
- Burnley
- Crewe
- Doncaster
- Everton
- Harrogate
- Lincoln
- Mansfield
- Middlesbrough
- Nottingham Forest
- Port Vale
- Rotherham
- Salford
- Sheffield United
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Stoke
- Tranmere
- Wolves
- Wrexham
- urton or Leicester
- Leeds or Shrewsbury
Where to watch Carabao Cup draw
TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, plus Sky Sports News.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the draw live online via the Sky Go app.
Welcome
Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup second-round draw.
The first batch of Premier League teams now enter the fold, 12 of them in total who are not involved in European competitions this season.
So that, for the first time, includes Tottenham and Chelsea. The action is scheduled for around 10.15pm.
