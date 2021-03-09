Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Certified Diamond

Cardi B is making historic moves.

The rapper’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” has officially been certified diamond (10x Platinum) by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Cardi becomes the first female rapper to achieve this feat after selling 10 million units of her Invasion of Privacy single.

In addition to the Diamond certification of “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B’s 2020 single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion is now certified 5x Platinum.

Executives at Cardi’s label Atlantic Records surprised her with the certifications at a dinner following rehearsals for the Grammys, while a proud Offset showed off his wife’s plaques on Instagram Stories.

A grateful Cardi thanked her fans for their support. “I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys this wouldn’t have happened. This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance,” said Cardi, who is set to perform at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

She received congratulatory messages from fans and friends including her “No Limit” collaborator G-Eazy. “Congrats to my homegirl @iamcardib on being the first female in rap to have a certified diamond single. Sheeesh. Always love and appreciate ya. Keep shining,” he tweeted.

Last month, Lauryn Hill made history as the first female rapper to earn a Diamond certification for her 1998 solo debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.