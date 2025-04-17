Carlo Ancelotti ‘set to leave Real Madrid’ as top new manager target emerges

Ancelotti, 65, is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most successful football managers of all time, winning titles in all of Europe’s top five leagues as well as five Champions League crowns. He has also taken charge of Parma, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Napoli during his illustrious career encompassing well over 1,000 matches, a milestone he reached back in 2017.