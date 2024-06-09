Carlos Alcaraz downs Alexander Zverev in thriller to claim first French Open title

ROLAND GARROS — Carlos Alcaraz produced a thrilling late surge to outlast Alexander Zverev and claim his first French Open in a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 win.

Alcaraz, 21, became the youngest man to win a slam on each of the sport’s three surfaces, breaking Rafael Nadal’s record by more than a year, and will return to world No 2 on Monday by virtue of the result, displacing Novak Djokovic.

A final-set decider revolved around two games early in the set, one where Alcaraz secured the crucial break and another where Zverev earned but could not take four break points.

The Spaniard emerged from it with a 3-1 lead and broke again to all-but confirm a £2.04m victory and to deny Germany their first male winner in Paris since 1937.

At one point it looked as though Alcaraz might not even make it to Roland Garros after an arm injury, which meant he wore a white sleeve on his right elbow throughout the tournament, but he said his extended “family” of coaches helped him through it.

“My team have been incredible the last month. We were struggling a lot with the injury. Coming back from Madrid, I didn’t feel well,” Alcaraz said afterwards.

“Coming here and not practicing too much on the court. I’m grateful to have the team that I have. I know everyone in my team is giving their heart to help me improve. I call this a team but it’s a family.”

Alcaraz had never lost a grand slam final, including a Wimbledon clash with Djokovic, but that did not mean he would not be nervous. Twice he has suffered cramp in a semi-final at Roland Garros, once with fatal consequences to his campaign but then on Friday he was able to work it out, easing the tension in his right hand to beat Jannik Sinner in five sets.

And if anyone showed nerves in the opening stages it was Zverev, who started the match with two consecutive double-faults.

He immediately changed his racket, but he could not prevent the two-point head-start allowing Alcaraz to break serve in the very first game of the match.

Serving in front of the President’s Box though – where Bjorn Borg, Olympics chief Thomas Bach and rugby star Antoine Dupont had top billing – was proving difficult because of the position of the mid-afternoon sun and the direction of the breeze, and Zverev immediately broke back, benefiting from another double-fault and an errant Spanish forehand.

However, having broken the German just twice in four sets when beaten by him in Australia earlier this year, Alcaraz broke him again to make it two in five games.

He added a third to seal a set that lacked quality: Zverev hit just three winners and looked frustrated by both Alcaraz’s variety of spins and on-court conditions that were only getting tougher.

But it was soon Alcaraz’s turn to throw glances in the direction of his box as the Zverev serve started to fire, winning the German three consecutive love games to start the set. By contrast, Alcaraz was having to graft for his life to hold, opening the second set with the longest game of the match so far at nearly 11 minutes.

The pressure eventually told, Alcaraz failing to save the fifth break point he had faced in the set to give up a 3-2 lead and then double-faulting at break point two games later to put the set on a platter for Zverev, who accepted the gift with gratitude.

Neither man though, maybe because the proximity to a first French Open title was too hot too handle, could take control of the match and its ding-dong nature continued. Alcaraz jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the third but was always under pressure, and Zverev came roaring back with consecutive breaks of serve to win five games in a row. Alcaraz responded to win four of his own and virtually guarantee a fifth set would be required. Whose body would hold up?

For Zverev’s part, he had played the longest ever road to a French Open final, having spent 19 hours and 27 minutes on court before Sunday. On the other side of the net it was Alcaraz who was treated for an apparent left thigh problem.

But the Spaniard eventually found a second – or maybe third, or fourth – wind in the early evening, to the delight of a partisan crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.