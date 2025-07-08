‘Proud’ Cam Norrie kept British hopes alive

The last remaining Briton in the singles fell at quarter-final stage after winning just eight games against defending champion

CENTRE COURT – British hopes at Wimbledon were finally snuffed out on Tuesday as Carlos Alcaraz beat Cam Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Norrie fell one short of his previous best, a run to the semi-finals in 2022 where he was downed by Novak Djokovic, but once again it took a defending champion to stop him, Alcaraz having not lost here for three years.

A former top-10 player and British No 1, Norrie can at least take comfort from the fact that he will rise back to 43 in the world on Monday despite defeat, having dipped to 91 as recently as April.

And that despite starting the tournament as the British No 3 and an afterthought in most eyes for a deep run, he was the last one flying the flag in the second week.

“Honestly I don’t care about that,” he said, asked if he was overlooked because of the focus on Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu.

“It would have been nice to see them, or Jack at least, go deeper. I think he would have liked that, too. He’s one of the best players in the world at the moment.

“For me, no, I was just concentrated on myself.

“I wanted to just go out there, no excuses, just play. I did that. He was too good today. I fought till the last point, so I can be proud.”

‘If my 12-year-old self saw me now’

Norrie has had to recalibrate a little since he last made the second week of Wimbledon. Reaching No 8 in the world felt anomalous at the time, and a repeat seems unlikely, but the South African-born Brit seems happy to plough his own furrow now, prioritising fun over finals.

“If I was a young kid, 12 or 13 years old, and I saw myself playing quarter-finals of grand slams and not enjoying it, being pissed off or making excuses, I think that would be tough,” Norrie added.

“I’m just enjoying it as much as I can, and having a good perspective I think has been important in the last few months and a little bit longer than that.”

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is now unbeaten in 23 matches – a run that includes winning titles in Rome, Paris, and a few miles away at Queen’s – and is now two wins away from a third consecutive Wimbledon triumph.

“I am really happy. To be able to play another semi-final here in Wimbledon is super special,” Alcaraz said. “I’m just really happy with the level I played today against a really difficult player in Cam. There’s nobody who works harder than him.”

That hard work is what got Norrie into places few watching him come through the lower levels of professional tennis expected.

But after partying a bit too hard at Texas Christian University and nearly losing his place on the tennis team as a result, Norrie knuckled down and ended up becoming the best college player in the USA before leaving to turn professional.

It is perhaps that apprenticeship in the game, in front of partisan, rowdy crowds from rival universities, that informs Norrie’s love of No 1 Court over Centre, where he has still only won one match.

Norrie filled the hill

‘Henman Hill’ was packed for Norrie vs Alcaraz (Photo: Reuters)

Outside, No 1 ticket holders emptied out onto the Hill to watch the last Brit standing on the big screen, so many of them that security had to shut the area off to anyone else trying to get on.

But as the last remaining Briton facing the defending champion, he could hardly have expected anything but a match on Centre Court in front of the Royal Box, which included on this occasion actor Sir Ian McKellen, journalist Robert Peston and former England cricketer David Gower.

It was starting to look like a cricket score when it took just 29 minutes for Alcaraz to seal the first set 6-2, but it could all have been so different. In the second game of the match, he earned four break points – but Alcaraz snuffed out the first three with a huge serve, a deft volley and a powerful forehand. The fourth, though, Norrie will feel he had in his hand, only to flub his own forehand into the net.

“Whenever I had a chance, he literally just hit the spot on the serve, or I had a good return, and he put the ball in an awkward part of the court,” Norrie said.

“He was very, very good on taking chances on my serve. I was not that sharp.”

Such is the fickle nature of playing against Alcaraz that, after the first 10 minutes, Norrie was afforded just one more opportunity in the rest of the match – and the world No 2 smacked down a 134mph ace. Even half-chances were treated with given similarly short shrift. Norrie could barely get a sniff.

There was a late rally from the Brit, who saved a match point on his own serve to rouse the crowd from their early evening slumber, forcing his opponent to serve it out.

Your next read

Alcaraz, though, was anything but sleepy, sending the last of the Brits packing at 135 miles an hour out wide.

No one expected Norrie to be the final holdout. No one expected him to hold out longer. But he gave as good as he got and enjoyed it.

Who can criticise him for anything more than that?