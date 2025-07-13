How Alcaraz and Sinner compare to Djokovic, Federer and Nadal at similar ages

The Wimbledon finalists have created a new Big Two after winning the past six men’s grand slam titles between them

WIMBLEDON — Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are leaving the chasing pack in the dust.

The pair have shared the last six grand slam titles between them since the start of 2024 and will make that seven after the Wimbledon final, where they meet just one month on from an epic French Open showdown.

Alcaraz is targeting his third straight Wimbledon on Sunday, Sinner his first, and already their achievements are drawing comparisons to the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

At 22, Alcaraz has five grand slam titles, more than Federer and Djokovic did at the same age, while 23-year-old Sinner has three to his name.

At this rate, the prospect of a new Big Two dominating for years is bad news for their rivals, including Jack Draper, and if they continue at this trajectory, they will both have the greatest records in their sights – including Djokovic’s tally of 24 grand slam titles.

Nadal set the mid-20s benchmark

When Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open he was the youngest men’s winner at a grand slam since Nadal won his first major at the French Open in 2005.

Both were 19 at the time, and Nadal’s handy habit of winning at Roland Garros almost every year allowed him to set an early benchmark in terms of age.

By 24, the Spaniard made it nine major titles when winning the US Open in 2010, a feat that also saw him complete the career Grand Slam.

Federer had eight titles by 24 and Djokovic five. In theory, Sinner could win seven titles before turning 25, and Alcaraz – who will turn 25 after the 2028 Australian Open – could reach 16.

A tall order, but reaching double digits by age 24 is not out of the question for Alcaraz, who is currently closer in trajectory to Nadal’s career than Djokovic’s or Federer’s.

Proof Alcaraz is mirroring Nadal came at the French Open this year. The pair won their fifth grand slam title at exactly the same age, down to the day: 22 years, one month and three days.

Federer the leader by late 20s

Federer hit a purple patch in his mid-20s and at age 27 he won the US Open, French Open and then Wimbledon to surpass Pete Sampras’s record of 14 grand slam titles.

That win at Roland Garros in 2009 was Federer’s only French Open title, allowing him to complete the career Grand Slam after Nadal had a rare off-year – losing in Paris in the fourth round to Robin Soderling, the man Federer went on to beat in the final.

By 29, Federer had 16 grand slams. Nadal had 14 and Djokovic 12.

Djokovic the late bloomer in his 30s

Novak Djokovic leads Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most men’s grand slam titles (Photos: AP)

Remarkably, half of Djokovic’s 24 grand slam titles were won after he turned 30.

After a 6-7 record in his opening 13 slam finals – three of those losses to Nadal and two to Andy Murray – Djokovic went on to win 18 of the next 24 finals he appeared in.

Once the Serb found the winning formula he became difficult to stop. Federer had won the pair’s first meeting in a slam final, the 2007 US Open, but thereafter Djokovic won the four that followed.

Djokovic then schooled the next generation as well, denying Matteo Berrettini, Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud in grand slam finals.

It was at the 2023 US Open where Djokovic matched Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 grand slam titles.

He has lost the Wimbledon final twice since, to Alcaraz on both occasions, but at 38 has vowed to return to SW19 next year.

Notably, Djokovic, Federer and Nadal were all 36 when they won their last major title.

With his two rivals having now retired, only Djokovic can correct that, but to do so he would have to become the oldest men’s grand slam winner ever – Ken Rosewall being 37 when he won the Australian Open in 1972.