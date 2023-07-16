48
Carlos Alcaraz edges Novak Djokovic in all-time classic Wimbledon final

131 4 minutes read


W

hether this finally proves to be the changing of the guard in men’s tennis remains to be seen. But in a Wimbledon final that will go down as an all-time classic, Carlos Alcaraz edged out Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on a Centre Court where his opponent had not lost in 10 years.

It was perhaps befitting that his vanquisher a decade ago, Andy Murray, should be watching a match which at four hours and 42 minutes long was just 15 minutes shy of the all-time record for a final here.


