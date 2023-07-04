1
Carlos Alcaraz: the unstoppable rise of tennis’ youngest-ever No.1

Two years ago, Carlos Alcaraz had never reached an ATP tour final.

Having just broken into the top 100, the then 18-year-old Spaniard was a relatively unknown name on the tennis scene, just beginning his shift from the junior game into the big leagues.

Fast forward just 24 months to July 2023 and rather a lot has changed: he is World No.1 — the youngest ever — and has racked up an astonishing 12 titles on the ATP tour, including a four-set US Open triumph in 2022 that saw him becoming the seventh youngest player in history to win a Grand Slam.


