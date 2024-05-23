Cassie & Alex Fine’s Relationship Timeline

After several denials, CNN released a surveillance video on May 17 showing Diddy physically assaulting Ventura in 2016. The Bad Boy Records founder apologized after the publication of the video to take full responsibility for his actions, adding he felt “disgusted” when he did it and after seeing the clip.

Cassie’s attorney, Meredith Firetog, also issued a statement slamming Diddy’s video as reportedly “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Meredith said. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Meanwhile, Alex also posted a lengthy Instagram note supporting his wife and the campaign “Stop Violence Against Women.”

“I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals,” he wrote. “To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233.”