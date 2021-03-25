The post Cassper Details His Plans For Music Videos From ‘Any Minute Now’ appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Cassper Details His Plans For Music Videos From ‘Any Minute Now’. When Cassper drops new music videos, he always makes sure they are clean and of the best quality. Fans always look forward to his music videos because they bring build excitement around the song itself. The Family Tree CEO has planned out exactly how he wants to roll out his next few music videos.

The Nokuthula rapper recently took to twitter to share his plans for his music videos from his latest album Any Minute Now. When a fan told Cassper that he’s planning to release something small for fans to enjoy while he works toward the release of his upcoming single and album he wasn’t as excited and expressed that he was hoping for one more music video from Any Minute Now.

Cassper explained to the fan that he’ll still shoot music videos from Any Minute Now however they won’t make a lot of views due to the fact that he plans too drop 3/4 projects in 2021. He continued to say that he just needs to express himself.

He tweeted, “Still gonna shoot and drop videos from Amn but they won’t do the views cause I’m dropping 3/4 projects this year. I know you guys can’t share the attention but I need to express myself too.“

Still gonna shoot and drop videos from Amn but they won't do the views cause I'm dropping 3/4 projects this year. I know you guys can't share the attention but I need to express myself too. https://t.co/KwESXsMJUg — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 23, 2021

Cassper has already told fans that his next album and single will be dropping in the next few weeks but he’ll be dropping a ‘scooby snack’ for fans to enjoy while he gets the single ready. He confirmed that he’ll be headed toward the amapiano direction. Having collaborated with the likes of Kabza De Small and Major League DJz, Cassper has already gained a multitude of experience in the genre.

Cassper has always delivered a high energy to his features on amapiano songs, so hopefully fans can expect nothing less from his upcoming projects.

