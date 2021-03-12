Cassper Nyovest works on new album with Abidoza

Cassper Nyovest appears not to be taking a break from the music industry as he announces working on another new project.

Despite previous album success, the rapper says he’s kicked off working on a new album with music producer, Abidoza.

The music producer is known to be the producer of some Amapiano hit songs, hence fans asked if the rapper is cooking an amapiano project, as he’s featured on some piano hit songs.

“New album loading. [email protected]_SA on the beats mara wang Costa,” Mufasa captioned post.

🤔🤔🤔 Amapiano album? — Maneh Sefeh (@El_Cylencer2500) March 12, 2021

Cassper’s previous album which was released in September 2020, is his 5th album and it’s titled, Any Minute Now. The album bagged him awards.