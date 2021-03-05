Cast Of Tyler Perry's "House Of Payne" Describe What's New & What's The Same In New Season



The cast of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne reveal what’s new and what hasn’t changed a bit in the series’ continuation on BET.

SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG

Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content!

Connect with BET
Web: http://www.BET.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET
Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET

Related Articles

The Best Strategy To Use For StarBoy TV

SAMAs (South African Music Awards) || MAHALA Magazine

STAR. BOY. TV. GH

Janet manyowa dance challenge

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  W3Design Inc
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo