Cattle herder killed for herding cattle in uncultivated field – Tell Zimbabwe

Perpetua Murungweni

A

man from Chief Nyajena area was recently arrested after he fatally assaulted a

cattle herder with the help of his friend for herding cattle in his

uncultivated field, TellZim News has learnt.

It

is alleged on February 25, Jameson Makudo from Chebani village under Chief

Nyajena and his friend Hillary Moyo of Chikwadze village found Mutanda Mapfurira

herding cattle in the former’s

uncultivated field.

Makudo

is said to have been infuriated by the deceased’s actions and went on to

assault him with fists.

Makudo

allegedly picked up a stone and struck Mapfurira on the forehead, chin and on

the mouth before Moyo joined in and started assaulting the deceased with a

whip.

After

the savage attack, the now deceased is said to have taken his herd home and

secured them inside the kraal.

The

now deceased is said to have limped his way to his place where he narrated the

ordeal to his brother.

The

following morning, the now deceased’s condition deteriorated and his brother

went on to report the matter to the police.

Mapfurira

died while his brother was the police station.

Masvingo

provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe

Dhewa confirmed the incident and urged people to look for an intermediator to

help them settle their disputes.

“We

urge people to try by all means to consult someone who will help them settle

disputes rather than engage in fights,” said Dhewa