Cavendish Square Creates A New Outdoor Boulevard

The pedestrianised trading area between Cavendish Square and Cavendish Connect, from Warwick Street on the southern side to Vineyard Road on the north, is situated in the heart of the Cavendish Square shopping area. Previously a vehicular route, this walking section has been home to informal traders on the pavements for many years.

To complement the extensive upgrades which have been completed on the ground and first floors inside Cavendish Square, the outdoor area will now be upgraded. Aimed at seamlessly connecting the shopping centres with the street, the redevelopment will create an attractive and safe space, and provide improved conditions for the traders, to integrate into the environment.

The outdoor area has long been characterized by its quaint and trendy shopping ambience. However, being outside, shoppers and the traders are exposed to the weather, which has frequently prevented the traders from operating, and impacted their ability to run sustainable businesses.

The refurbishment will empower the traders to grow and develop their businesses, with lock up stores and kiosks while maintaining the character of the space. Additionally, the traders will have access to Wi-Fi connectivity and the stalls will be serviced with electricity and water.

Recognising the potential of the project, the traders and Old Mutual Property have agreed to join forces to ensure that the appeal of the street is maximised. While the renovations are taking place, the traders will be going on a business coaching programme, covering everything from marketing, to finance, operations, business strategy and logistics.

They will also be geared up with digital payment processes so that visitors to their stalls will be able to purchase using credit cards and smart phone apps such as Snap scan, when the market re-opens.

Construction commenced on site in July 2023. The renovations are scheduled for completion prior to the 2023 festive season, to enable the traders to benefit from the increased foot traffic in the area over this period.

The upgrade is being undertaken by Old Mutual Property who own the adjacent Cavendish Square shopping centre. The Dreyer Street upgrade project is the culmination of longstanding relationships and collaboration between Old Mutual Property, Cavendish Square, the Claremont Traders Association and the City of Cape Town.

