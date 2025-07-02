CBZ scoops prestigious pan African award

STAFF WRITER

CBZ Holdings Limited (CBZHL) has been named Financial Institution of the Year at the Pan African Business and Development Awards, a prestigious honour recognising the group’s strength, innovation, and unwavering commitment to advancing African trade, Business Times can report.

The awards ceremony was held in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday.

The financial services giant expressed its gratitude to its customers and partners, attributing the achievement to their continued support.

“We are honoured to announce that CBZ Bank was selected as the Financial Institution of the Year during the Pan African Business and Development Awards ceremony hosted in Abuja, Nigeria last night.

“This category recognises excellence by financial institutions in the Tier II Capital Segment across the continent. The award is for financial institutions whose strength, innovation, and commitment have advanced Afreximbank’s mission of transforming African trade. We are grateful to all our customers and partners for the continued support — this recognition is for you,” CBZ said.

The accolade comes as the bank continues to deliver solid financial results, despite operating in a challenging economic environment.

For the first quarter Bank posted a profit after tax of ZWG537.53 million, driven by a total income of ZWG1.41 billion.

The bank’s strong top-line performance was underpinned by solid growth in both funded and non-funded income. Funded income contributed ZWG486.24 million, while non-funded income delivered an impressive ZWG938.03 million, reflecting the success of ongoing investments in service delivery and the expansion of the bank’s digital channel ecosystem.

In addition, CBZ’s asset base closed the quarter at ZWG38.75 billion, supported by a robust deposit base of ZWG26.79 billion.

Despite the prevailing global and domestic economic headwinds, the group remains optimistic about its growth trajectory.

CBZ Group Chief Governance Officer, Rumbidzayi Jakanani, said the bank is well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities through innovation, cost management, and strategic investments.

“Looking ahead, global economic prospects remain clouded by uncertainty, with trade disputes and fiscal policy adjustments expected to shape the macroeconomic outlook. Locally, monetary policy tightening is expected to persist as authorities continue to prioritise inflation control and exchange rate stability.

“Against this backdrop, the Group is well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities both locally and regionally through continued innovation, cost discipline, and efficient capital allocation. Strategic investments in operating assets, technology, people, and governance systems will remain central to our value-creation agenda,” Jakanani said.

The Pan African Business and Development Awards recognise outstanding organisations that are playing a significant role in driving economic growth, trade, and development across the continent.

Related