CCMT’s Statement on International Women’s Day

The ravaging covid 19 pandemic has negatively affected women’s social, economic and political



wellbeing. We call upon all our stakeholders to challenge abuse, stigma, violence and stereotypes all



heavily weighing down on women due to the coronavirus. The Constitution of Zimbabwe in section



56, provides a strong framework for the protection and promotion of the rights of women and men,



girls and boys in the country. It recognises the equality of every person and it explicitly outlaw



discrimination on the grounds of gender and sex. In addition, the Government of Zimbabwe through



the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, supports



the promotion of gender equality across all government programmes, using the National Gender



Policy.

However, despite progressive laws and policies in support of gender equality, the biggest



challenge has been on the implementation of these formal rights and their translation into tangible



gains for women and girls, while women and girls constitute more than 52% of the total



Zimbabwean population and they still lag behind across all the key sectors of development in the



country. CCMT calls upon all stakeholders to make gender equality a reality in all development



projects.

We are further advocating and lobbying for inclusive policies that do not leave women



behind. CCMT believes that women’s effective, full participation and leadership in all development



areas of life is important for everyone’s progress. We envision a society where women actively



participate in creating economic and social justice by transforming all forms of conflict



constructively. This can only be attained when individuals and societies recognize the rights and



needs of women by practicing tolerance, solidarity and justice.