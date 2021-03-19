CCMT’s Statement on International Women’s Day
Centre for Conflict Management and Transformation (CCMT) joins the rest of the world in
commemorating International Women’s Day (IWD). This is a day that is reserved by the United
Nations to celebrate women, to demand justice and dignity in the society through advocating for
equal rights. IWD is observed around the world each year on 8 March and this year, it is running
under the theme, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.
The ravaging covid 19 pandemic has negatively affected women’s social, economic and political
wellbeing. We call upon all our stakeholders to challenge abuse, stigma, violence and stereotypes all
heavily weighing down on women due to the coronavirus. The Constitution of Zimbabwe in section
56, provides a strong framework for the protection and promotion of the rights of women and men,
girls and boys in the country. It recognises the equality of every person and it explicitly outlaw
discrimination on the grounds of gender and sex. In addition, the Government of Zimbabwe through
the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, supports
the promotion of gender equality across all government programmes, using the National Gender
Policy.
However, despite progressive laws and policies in support of gender equality, the biggest
challenge has been on the implementation of these formal rights and their translation into tangible
gains for women and girls, while women and girls constitute more than 52% of the total
Zimbabwean population and they still lag behind across all the key sectors of development in the
country. CCMT calls upon all stakeholders to make gender equality a reality in all development
projects.
We are further advocating and lobbying for inclusive policies that do not leave women
behind. CCMT believes that women’s effective, full participation and leadership in all development
areas of life is important for everyone’s progress. We envision a society where women actively
participate in creating economic and social justice by transforming all forms of conflict
constructively. This can only be attained when individuals and societies recognize the rights and
needs of women by practicing tolerance, solidarity and justice.