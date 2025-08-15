Celebrating 13 Years of ZiFM Stereo – Your Station My Station

By Supa Collins Mandiwanzira

Thirteen years ago, on August 15, 2012, a dream was born. A dream to create a radio station that would redefine broadcasting in Zimbabwe. A dream to bring to our listeners not just music, but a voice that resonated with their aspirations, celebrated their diversity, and connected them to the world. That dream became ZiFM Stereo – Zimbabwe’s first privately-owned commercial radio station broadcasting in English to a national audience.

From day one, ZiFM Stereo set out to be different. We were bold enough to challenge the status quo and ambitious enough to set new standards for quality, style, and content. We introduced state-of-the-art digital equipment, high-definition sound, and a music format that mixed Zimbabwe’s rich local talent with the best of Africa and the world. We embraced the young and the young-at-heart, the urban and the rural, the traditional and the modern.

Over the past 13 years, we have grown with our audience. We have been the station you wake up to, the one you listen to at work, and the companion on your drive home. We have been there through the highs and lows of our nation’s journey – celebrating sporting triumphs, chronicling historic political moments, telling the stories that matter, and always keeping Zimbabwe entertained, informed, and inspired.

Our success has been driven by people – the incredible team of presenters, producers, technical staff, marketers, and managers who have poured their talent, creativity, and energy into ZiFM Stereo. They have made it a station that not only entertains but also shapes opinions and sparks conversations.

We owe a profound debt of gratitude to our advertisers and commercial partners who have believed in our vision from the very beginning. Your investment, creativity, and trust have fuelled our growth and allowed us to deliver world-class programming while keeping the station free-to-air for our listeners. You have helped us not just to broadcast, but to build a platform that connects brands to the hearts and minds of millions of Zimbabweans. Your partnership has been the bridge between our content and the sustainability of our mission.

We have also been blessed with loyal listeners who have made ZiFM part of their lives. Without you, there would be no us. Your feedback, your participation, and your unwavering support have kept us motivated to do more and do better every year.

As we celebrate this 13th anniversary, there is deeper meaning in this number. In numerology, 13 reduces to 4, a number that signifies stability, strong foundations, and careful planning. Philosophically, turning 13 is about stepping into a new phase: a moment of reflection, of taking stock of what has been built, and of laying the groundwork for the future. For ZiFM Stereo, this is precisely what this milestone represents – not just the celebration of survival and success, but the conscious building of an enduring legacy that will continue to serve Zimbabwe for many years to come.

The media landscape is evolving rapidly, and ZiFM Stereo is ready for the next chapter. We will continue to innovate, embrace digital platforms, nurture Zimbabwean music and talent, and remain a trusted voice in the lives of our listeners.

To everyone who has been part of this journey – our listeners, advertisers, commercial partners, staff, and our regulators, especially the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe and Transmedia, our signal carrier – thank you for making ZiFM Stereo the vibrant success it is today.Thirteen years down, a lifetime to go. Here’s to more music, more stories, more laughter, more connection, and to the enduring legacy of ZiFM Stereo – the soundtrack of our nation.

13 and thriving! More tunes, more laughs, more vibes – only on ZiFM Stereo. Let’s keep the party going! #ZiFM13 #MyStationYourStation

Supa Collins Mandiwanzira is the founder and current Chief Executive Officer of AB Communications, the parent company of iconic media brands including ZiFM Stereo, Hevoi FM, 98.4 Midlands, Business Times, Mighty Movies, and Truck Ads Media

Related