Celebrities Who Have Admitted To Taking Weight-Loss Drugs

2025-07-18
330 1 minute read

In a June 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Amy Schumer revealed she had been on Ozempic a year before her appearance. She also tried Wegovy but “could not handle” the side effects.

“You’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me,’ but I immediately invested because I’m like, ‘Everyone and their mom is gonna try it,'” she said, adding, “Everybody (is) lying, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, smaller portions,’ like shut the f— up, you’re on Ozempic or one of those things. Just be real with the people.”

Schumer reflected on her experience again during an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, saying she looked great after losing 30 pounds quickly. However, she reportedly “couldn’t lift (her) head off the pillow.”

“I was one of those people who felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and (I couldn’t),” she continued.


