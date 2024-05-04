Celebrities Who Faced Relationship Dramas Off-Screen

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship revolved around the NBA star’s infidelity and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s tendencies to forgive him.

The first cheating scandal emerged in 2018 when TMZ released footage of Thompson getting cozy with another woman. A second video went viral, showing Thompson making out with a different woman.

His earliest known cheating issue reportedly happened while Kardashian was pregnant with their first child, True.

In an episode of The Kardashians in November 2023, Thompson revealed he wanted to gain everyone’s trust back following his multiple cheating scandals.

“At the end of the day, you want your family to be comfortable around you,” he said. “You never want someone to look at you side-eye or question your character or your integrity as a human being. That’s my motivation for anything. I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then a little kid comes and says, ‘Oh, well your daddy is like this,’ and she’ll be embarrassed.”