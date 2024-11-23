13
34
33
2
4
23
16
18
38
9
32
31
22
43
24
11
5
48
49
35
25
1
39
26
44
20
10
15
29
30
40
37
46
14
3
8
Celebrities Who Vowed To Leave The U.S.

Celebrities Who Vowed To Leave The U.S.

2024-11-23Last Updated: 2024-11-23
338 Less than a minute

After saying she would move out of the U.S. if Trump won, Miley Cyrus set the record straight in a 2017 interview.

The singer said: “I’m not f—— leaving the country, that’s some ignorant s—, that’s dumb. Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country.”

She continued: “And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to be any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f—— voice is gonna be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”


Source link

2024-11-23Last Updated: 2024-11-23
338 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Unpacking The Color Blew’s Sound & New Single ‘Discount Hearts’

Unpacking The Color Blew’s Sound & New Single ‘Discount Hearts’

2024-07-03
B33Kay SA & Ceeka RSA team with Malume Hypeman for ‘Woza’

B33Kay SA & Ceeka RSA team with Malume Hypeman for ‘Woza’

2023-12-15
1986 By Avolver

1986 By Avolver

2023-06-14
Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ Tops Billboard for Third Consecutive Week, Moves 93K Units in Vinyl

Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ Tops Billboard for Third Consecutive Week, Moves 93K Units in Vinyl

2023-08-21
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo