Celebrities Who Vowed To Leave The U.S.

After saying she would move out of the U.S. if Trump won, Miley Cyrus set the record straight in a 2017 interview.

The singer said: “I’m not f—— leaving the country, that’s some ignorant s—, that’s dumb. Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country.”

She continued: “And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to be any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f—— voice is gonna be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”