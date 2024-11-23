Celebrities Who Transformed Into Real-Life Characters: Rami Malek, More

Johnny Depp transformed into James “Whitey” Bulger, the infamous crime boss who was killed by his fellow inmates in 2018 while serving his two life sentences for 11 murders, in the film Black Mass.

Depp said: “It would have been easy to dive into this thing as if it were just simply a gangster film. Present the people, warts and all, and then allow their personality, their way of life, to reveal themselves.”

While fans loved the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s acting, the ex-con was reportedly not a fan of the portrayal.

Bulger’s defense attorney, Hank Brennan, issued a statement to People saying Depp might have missed the mark.

The lawyer said: “Hollywood greed is behind the rush to portray my client, and the movie missed the real scourge created in my client’s case, the real menace to Boston during that time and in other mob cases around the country – the federal government’s complicity in each and every one of those murders with the top echelon informant program.

