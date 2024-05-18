Celebrities Who Were Burgled & Robbed

A spokesperson for Alex Rodriguez said some reports’ grossly exaggerated’ the value of the items stolen from him.

Reports revealed in August 2019 that Alex Rodriguez lost $500,000 worth of items from his car while enjoying a postgame dinner with the production crew. The San Francisco Chronicle said the ESPN rental car had the athlete’s items and was parked about three blocks from Oracle Park.

Among the stolen items were a camera, a bag, jewelry and a laptop.

However, Rodriguez’s spokesperson clarified that the items taken were not more than $500,000.

“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken,” Rodriguez said. “I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”