Celebrities Who Were Reportedly Visited By Famous Ghosts

2024-05-24Last Updated: 2024-05-24
340 1 minute read

Suzanne Somers’ widower, Alan Hamel, opened up about the “very strange spirits” he encountered after the Three’s Company’s actress’ death on October 15, 2023. He told Page Six he felt his late wife thrice in the same day.

“A hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen, and the living room and the dining room,” he said, recalling how the bird “hovered” in front of a framed photo of the couple before landing and staying on top of it.

Hamel claimed the fireplace started by itself afterward while the music of Somers’ favorite composer began playing.

The third encounter reportedly happened when he was about to fall asleep, with Hamel feeling like Somers was lying beside him.

“I’m a believer now that there is an afterlife. I’m convinced of it … I think there’s something we don’t understand. I think there’s a plane somewhere … after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something,” Hamel continued.


