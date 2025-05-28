Celebrities’ Worst First Date Disasters Revealed
In an episode of her eponymous talk show, Drew Barrymore opened up about her first date and recounted why she later thought the man was “going to murder” her.
“I knew a lot of people who knew him, so it felt safe, right? That feels safe,” she told her viewers. “And he was really cute, and I was like, ‘Okay.’ And he’s like, ‘Come to my apartment,’ which, I — again, if I didn’t know people who know him, I would have never done. Ever.”
After noticing a “giant” roll of clear plastic, she told the man she needed to go back upstairs.
“You know, I know we don’t really know each other, but I was really afraid that you were going to murder me,” Barrymore told her date.
While their relationship did not progress, the awkward moment reportedly helped them to “bond” as friends.
