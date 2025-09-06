9
Celtic Legends vs Man Utd Legends: Starting lineups, confirmed squads, kick-off time and how to watch

2025-09-06Last Updated: 2025-09-06
342 1 minute read


There will be football icons on display today in Glasgow when a Manchester United legends side travels to face Celtic legends.

The Scots won out last year on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford thanks to Wayne Rooney’s free-kick and Gary Hooper’s equaliser.

Danny Webber missed the key spot-kick to give Celtic the victory.

In the 2025 edition, Bobby Robson takes the reins of the United team once more.

When is Celtic vs Man Utd Legends?

Celtic vs Manchester United Legends will take place today, on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Kick off is scheduled for 2pm BST at Celtic Park.

Celtic Legends XI: Hart; Lustig, Loovens, Ambrose, Mulgrew, Naylor, Crosas, Ledley, Rogic, McDonald, Vennegoor of Hesselink

Subs: Boruc, Johansen, Hinkel, Donnelly, Maloney, Petrov, Samaras

Manchester United Legends XI: Van der Gouw; Simpson, Silverstre, Blackett, Pugh; Djemba Djemba, Carrick, Fletcher, Nani; Berbatov, Saha

Subs: Pilkington, Blackmore, Chadwick, Gibson, Poborsky, Campbell, Eagles, Webber

How to watch Celtic vs Man Utd Legends

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on MUTV and Celtic TV.

MUTV is available on Sky TV for £7 a month or £60 for 12 months’ access.

Live stream: The official United website offers a subscription option of £7.99 a month or £29.99 a year.


