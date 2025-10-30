Celtic vs Rangers: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
The Northern Irishman returned to the dugout after six years away, having most recently managed Nottingham Forest back in 2019.
Since then, the former Leicester City and Aston Villa boss has worked as a television pundit for the BBC and ITV.
Now, he is back in football management at a club he knows well, and he made a winning return at Celtic Park, overseeing a 4-0 win over Falkirk.
He took over the reins from Brendan Rodgers, who resigned from the hotseat after a fall-out with the club’s hierarchy, and with Celtic adrift of Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Danny Rohl’s side are third in the Premiership table, after the German led them to back-to-back wins for the first time this term.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Celtic vs Rangers is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, November 2, 2025.
The match will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
Where to watch Celtic vs Rangers
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 1pm GMT.
Live stream: You can also stream the game live on the Premier Sports app and website.
Live blog: You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog.
Celtic vs Rangers team news
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota are Celtic’s two long-term injury concerns, with the former needing surgery for an Achilles issue, while Jota is on the rehabilitation trail from an ACL injury. Alistair Johnson suffered a setback with his hamstring recovery against Sturm Graz, and could also be ruled out here.
Forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Daizen Maeda could both be set for returns from their respective niggles, while Kieran Tierney could also be back in time for this clash.
As for the Gers, Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo are the definite absentees. Otherwise, they are at full capacity, with Danilo’s early withdrawal against Hibernian precautionary to manage his minutes, according to Rohl.
Celtic vs Rangers prediction
Both sides are under new management, although there is still some uncertainty bubbling around Celtic with O’Neill only a temporary solution, and he admitted that that was the case in his unveiling, saying that he was merely “keeping the seat warm” for a long-term Rodgers replacement.
Rohl has brought some calm to a Rangers side that seemed almost irreparable after the Russell Martin debacle, but there is an sense of fairytale about O’Neill’s return to Glasgow.
That momentum has seemed to buoy the Bhoys, who thrashed Falkirk in the Northern Irishman’s first game in charge, and they could harness that feel-good factor again to come out on top at Hampden.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Celtic vs Rangers match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
