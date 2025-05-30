Central Cee Pulling up to Hey Neighbour Fest – This year’s Hey Neighbour fest is switching things up. It is now a jam-packed two-day experience! That’s right, no more stressing about sneaking out of work early on a Friday like we all did back in 2023. It’s tighter, louder, and better than ever.

You’ve probably already clocked that Doja Cat and Leon Thomas are shutting things down on Sunday 31 August 2025. But you’re wondering who’s lighting up the stage on Day One?

Okay, deep breath… here’s the 411. Cue the drumroll…

Central Cee is officially headlining Hey Neighbour on Saturday 30 August 2025! The UK’s very own rap king is pulling up to the neighbourhood and he’s the first confirmed headliner for Day One. It’s about to go off!

This guy’s been dominating the global hip-hop scene since he dropped his first mixtape in 2021. He’s racked up over a billion Spotify streams in a single year. Wild, right? His come-up has been nothing short of legendary, and his flow? Untouchable.

Central Cee is setting trends, breaking boundaries, and repping UK rap on a global level. And now, he’s bringing that same energy to us right here in South Africa!

Hey Neighbour Entry Info & Passes

Date: Saturday, 30th – Sunday, 31 August 2025

Venue: Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria

Times: Gates open at 12h00 and shut at 22h00

Grab your Hey Neighbour passes here

