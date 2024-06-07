Cerine Rage Returns To Show Off Her Sexy ‘Butterfly’

Dancehall artist Cerine Rage is raising eyebrows with her latest single and video, Butterfly.

“My new single is out and it’s doing well, it’s getting great support from DJs in Jamaica, the States, the UK, Canada, Europe and Africa. I am grateful for all the love it’s getting. The video is also doing well on YouTube, I am getting lots of positive feedback about it from my fans,” the artist, whose real name is Cerine Gordon, said.

The song, which was produced by Kloud IX Musik and G Productions, was released on May 15.

“It’s a good look, shout out to Eye Of The Lama Films, they did some great work on this video,” she said.

In the video, Rage shows off her tattooed thighs on a gold-colored couch in an opulent apartment with expensive chandeliers. Rage then sends eyebrows skywards with a bit of seductive ‘wining’ while braless in a white bathtub.

The vivacious singjay, who is a former member of the girl group Queenstun, is pleased to be back on the music scene after a brief hiatus from Dancehall. She said she used her time away from the music business to prepare for the relaunch of her solo career.

“Sometimes in life, you have to take a break from everything and do some deep introspection and soul searching to move forward. Now I am back with a brand new mindset, a new image and a new management team. I am relaunching my solo career and this time I am going all the way to the top,” she said.

Cerine Rage was born in the parish of St. Thomas, where she attended St. Thomas Technical High School. She made her debut in 2017 under the stage name Lady Rage with the release of a single titled Hot Type, which was produced by Cornelius Records.