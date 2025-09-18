CGAIZ conference kicks off in Victoria Falls

SAMANTHA MADE

The Chartered Governance and Accounting Institute in Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) has officially commenced its annual conference in Victoria Falls, setting the stage for three days of high-level dialogue on governance, ethics, and sustainability as drivers of Zimbabwe’s economic rebound.

Running under the theme “Inspire, Innovate, Sustain: Charting the Course for Zimbabwe’s Economic Rebound”, the conference will spotlight the role of principled leadership in rebuilding resilient institutions and unlocking national potential.

The gathering brings together a formidable line-up of speakers, among them Honourable Charles Shava, Samuel Mutsekete, Florid Mashonga, Madeline Ronquest, Rose Nhamo, Christopher Mugaga, Freeman Nomvalo, and Owen Mavengere.

They will lead sessions on topical issues including corporate governance and ethics in times of economic strain, strategic partnerships, sustainability and ESG reporting, regulatory frameworks, risk management, and building resilient enterprises.

Far more than a knowledge-sharing event, the conference is being positioned as a catalyst for reform, blending learning with connection and celebration. Delegates are expected from Zimbabwe’s corporate, public, and civil society sectors, making the gathering a diverse convergence of thought leaders and practitioners.

CGAIZ Chief Executive, Dr. Lovemore Gomera, said the conference is a rallying point for ethical action and strategic foresight.

“This conference is not just a calendar event but a collective commitment to shaping Zimbabwe’s future through principled leadership and strategic foresight. We are gathering at a time when the country needs bold ideas and ethical action more than ever,” he said.

Dr. Gomera added that the calibre of speakers and diversity of participants underscored the belief that governance is a collective responsibility.

“The calibre of speakers and the diversity of participants reflect our belief that governance is everyone’s business and sustainable progress depends on how well we collaborate across sectors. What excites me most is the energy already building among delegates. There’s a hunger for transformation, for solutions that go beyond theory and speak directly to the realities we face in boardrooms, communities, and institutions. This is a space where innovation meets accountability, and where we challenge each other to lead with integrity,” Dr. Gomera said.

He expressed confidence that the conversations in Victoria Falls would echo far beyond the conference halls.

“The conversations we are going to have will ripple far beyond Victoria Falls—into policy, into practice, and into the everyday decisions that shape our economy and society,” he said.

