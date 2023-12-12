When is the Champions League draw? Date, time and everything else to know

Champions League football returns this week, with the final set of group-stage fixtures to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine who progresses into the round of 16 draw.

Arsenal and the reigning champions Manchester City have already secured their spots as group winners to enter the knockout stages of this year’s tournament.

The fates of Manchester United and Newcastle will be decided by the outcomes of their respective matches against Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

When is the round of 16 draw and how does it work?

The 2023-24 Champions League round of 16 draw will take place at 11am UK time (12pm CET) on Monday 18 December.

The winners of each group will be seeded, with the runners-up unseeded. Teams from each pot are then drawn against each other (seeded vs unseeded).

Clubs cannot face the same opponents that they played during the group stage, nor can they face another team from the same national association.

Once the draw has concluded, the round of 16 fixtures are to be played across two legs over the course of four weeks in February and March.

13-14 February 2024 : First legs

: First legs 20-21 February 2024 : Remaining first legs

: Remaining first legs 5-6 March 2024 : Second legs

: Second legs 12-13 March 2024: Remaining second legs

After the round of 16, the quarter-finals begin in April. The semi-finals are in late April and early May, and the final will take place on 1 June at Wembley Stadium in London.

How to watch the draw

The draw, which takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Switzerland, will be shown live on TNT Sports and can also be streamed live at Uefa.com.

Who has already qualified?

At the time of writing, 12 teams have already qualified for the round of 16, including Arsenal and Manchester City, who have clinched top spot in Group B and Group G respectively.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have each cemented their status as group winners as well, while PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig are assured of their places as runners-up behind Arsenal and City.

Teams qualified for the round of 16 ahead of the final matchweek Arsenal

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Lazio

RB Leipzig

Manchester City

PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

After a draw against Galatasaray last time out, Manchester United face an uphill battle to qualify for the round of 16 – but it is still possible.

Erik ten Hag’s side, currently bottom of Group A with four points, would have to triumph over unbeaten group leaders Bayern Munich on Tuesday and also hope that Copenhagen and Galatasaray – both level on five points – draw in their final match.

Meanwhile in a tricky Group F, Newcastle must beat AC Milan to have any hope of progressing after an agonisingly late penalty snatched a draw for PSG two weeks ago.

Even then three points might not be enough, if the Parisians go on to beat Borussia Dortmund, which would leave Eddie Howe‘s men battling instead for third place and a spot in the Europa League.