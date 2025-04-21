Burnley and Leeds promoted to the Premier League as Sheffield United stumble

Burnley 2-1 Sheff Utd (Brownhill 28′, 44′ pen | Cannon 37′)

Burnley and Leeds United have both been promoted to the Premier League for the 2025-26 season, after Sheffield United fell to a 2-1 defeat in the late kick-off.

Joel Piroe struck four goals as rampant Leeds thrashed Stoke City 6-0 at Elland Road.

PARTY TIME AT TURF MOOR AND ELLAND ROAD! 🎆 Burnley and Leeds are back in the Premier League! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8JyKu5jHlD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 21, 2025

Junior Firpo and Willy Gnonto also scored, with Leeds’s top-flight status confirmed following Burnley’s victory.

Two goals from Mustapha Bundu helped relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle stun play-off hopefuls Coventry City 3-1 to claim their third home win in a row.

Cardiff City suffered a huge blow to their survival hopes as a free-kick screamer from Cameron Brannagan salvaged a 1-1 draw for Oxford United and soured Aaron Ramsey’s first game as interim Bluebirds boss.

Derby County, meanwhile, earned a much-needed 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion with goals from Ebou Adams, Jerry Yates and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Hull came from behind to beat fellow strugglers Preston North End 2-1 with two Joe Gelhardt penalties while a terrific second-half display saw Luton Town give their hopes a boost by beating play-off chasing Bristol City 3-1. Thelo Aasgaard, Carlton Morris and Isaiah Jones scored Luton’s goals.

Colby Bishop’s goal earned Portsmouth a 1-0 win over 10-man Watford to seal their safety.

Pompey are six points clear of the drop zone with two games to play but, with Hull and Derby still to play each other, their status in the second tier is secure.

Tyrhys Dolan kept alive Blackburn Rovers’s chances of making the play-offs with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Sunderland.

Millwall are just three points off sixth-placed Coventry in the play-off places with two matches to go after Mihailo Ivanovic scored twice to sink Norwich City 3-1 at The Den.

Middlesbrough’s ambitions were dented by a damaging 2-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday thanks to substitute Anthony Musaba’s 89th-minute winner.

Resurgent Swansea City made it five consecutive Championship wins by beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 and further boosting Alan Sheehan’s chances of taking permanent charge.

Additional reporting from PA

Leeds boss Farke praises squad mentality

Leeds United’s Joel Piroe bagged four goals against Stoke City (Photo: Getty)

Leeds boss Daniel Farke saluted his players for holding their nerve after a 6-0 home win against Stoke helped seal promotion back to the Premier League.

Piroe scored four goals, including the club’s fastest-ever league hat-trick, with strikes in the sixth, eighth and 20th minutes and added his fourth before half-time after Firpo had put Farke’s side 4-0 up in 26 minutes.

“How the lads have handled the last few weeks during this crunch-time period when there’s lots of pressure on them,” Farke said.

“The way we have performed in the last few weeks, the spirit and quality of the performances and the consistency of the results, especially with the clean sheets, has been second to none.

“It’s really amazing and all the credit goes to the boys for the way they have handled this situation, not just the quality of the performance, but the mentality and spirit has been unbelievable.”

Farke said Piroe’s four-goal haul, which took the striker’s league tally for the season to 19, was just reward for his recent performances.

“He had this dip, but has worked so hard to get himself out of this situation,” he added.

“Even in recent weeks his performances were way better and he created chances, but the ball didn’t want to go in the net.

“It’s a bit like shaking a bottle of Ketchup when all of a sudden everything comes out.

“That was the case for Joel today. Great game, but not just his goals, his workload, he has several assists – his goal involvements this season is priceless for us.

“He’s proven again today why he’s such a decisive key player at this level for us.”