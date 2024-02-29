Chamvary ecstatic after NAMA Award

ARTS REPORTER

Top ZiFM Stereo presenter, Rumbidzayi Mugwira, popularly known as Chamvary (pictured) is overjoyed to have won the Best Journalist Radio gong at the National Arts Merit Award (NAMA).

This is her second NAMA award. She earned her first NAMA award in 2022.

She had to shrugg off fierce competition from her colleague at ZiFM Stereo, MisRed (Samantha Musa) and Star FM’s KVG (Kudzai Violet Gwara).

“It feels good to get the reassurance that I am doing well, especially because frequently compared to other popular presenters who are also good,” Chamvary told BT Life &Arts.

She added: “…The comparison is often made. But I give my shows my all and am not doing it their way. For example, I do a lot of research to make sure I know my guests well before they come in, crafting the right questions in a way that won’t offend or undermine the guests as well as keeping an eye on the conversation trends in order to create relevant content for all my listeners. It’s a lot of work.

“So I am happy that this award came home again.”

Chamvary attributed the win to passion, dedication and hard work.

“I attribute it to passion, hard work, determination, prayer and faith in oneself. I may not meet the standards that people have set in their minds, but I will set a standard that could change their mind about me if they choose to be open minded!

“Although it seemed ndine nharo at first, I am very open-minded and always give myself time to reflect on criticism and advice that is pertinent to my goals, and if it aligns, I take it into consideration.”

Dancehall president Winky D was voted the People’s Choice winner, demonstrating his continued popularity.

Feli Nandi, who won the Outstanding Female Artist of the Year award, was one of the recipients.

The Outstanding Theatre Actor honor went to Dean Jones.

John Mabuyane’s A High School Diary won the Outstanding Film and Television Production prize.

Kinah The Music was named the Most Promising Newcomer.

At the glitzy awards ceremony, which was attended by government officials, creative community leaders, and performers of all genres, fashion was king.

For those who follow showbiz concerns and creatives, it was undoubtedly a great evening.

The event planners deserve praise for their impressive performance, since they initiated and concluded the ceremony on time, in contrast to past editions.

