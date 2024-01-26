Chaos Doctrine sets stage for ‘Bellum’ album launch. – Johannesburg’s industrialised thrash metal force, Chaos Doctrine, is gearing up for an extraordinary year, unveiling a captivating array of plans sure to resonate with fans and enthusiasts of industrial and metal genres.

Get ready for an exhilarating ride as Chaos Doctrine prepares for a slew of releases. This, leading up to the release of their third studio album, ‘Bellum’ on Friday 26 April. Following this, an explosive official launch show on Saturday 27 April at Studio 69.

‘Bellum’ is a 9-track auditory masterpiece, poised to leave an indelible mark in the band’s illustrious discography, succeeding their self-titled debut (2018), ‘The Chaos Chronicles Volume I’ EP (2019), and their impactful sophomore album ‘And in the Beginning … They Lied’ (2021).

Pre-save ‘ Heretic‘ / Pre-Save ‘Bellum‘

The excitement kicks off today as Chaos Doctrine initiates a thrilling journey towards the album release by re-launching the first of three fan-favourite singles ‘Lifting the Veil’ today. This will be followed by the re-release of ‘Martyr’ (Clement V mix) on 9 February, and ‘One of My Bad Days’ on 29 March, all of which will be featured on the track listing for ‘Bellum’.

Notably, Metal Hammer recognised two of these tracks, honouring ‘Martyr’ in 2022 and ‘One of My Bad Days’ in 2023 with an illustrious spot in their respective best songs of the year lists.

Limited-edition merchandise loading…

This unveiling will be accompanied by exclusive limited-edition merchandise, courtesy of their collaboration with FreakFlag. The climax of this prelude comes on 29 March. This, with the premiere of a captivating music video for ‘One of My Bad Days.’ Crafted by the brilliant Pierre Smith, renowned for his work on ‘Father Grigori.’

Moreover, Chaos Doctrine showcases their versatility with two ambitious cover projects. These to be unveiled on 23 February and 12 April. This adds an extra layer of anticipation for their dedicated following. As if that’s not enough, a brand-new single, ‘Heretic,’ is slated for release on 19 April. Just days before the album’s grand debut on 26 April.

‘Lifting The Veil’…Again

Vocalist Dr D emphasises the significance of revisiting the past. “Our fanbase has grown tremendously since our early singles. We want to share the journey with our fans, both new and old. To relive the excitement that accompanied each single release.”

Guitarist, engineer, and producer Alec sheds light on ‘Lifting the Veil.’ “This single promises to be a 200bpm thrasher. Reminding everyone that Chaos Doctrine is first and foremost about metal.”

‘Lifting the Veil,’ is a relentless thrasher that marries Chaos Doctrine’s signature dark industrial edge with thunderous guitar riffs. Vocalist Dr D and guitarist Phil, the creative minds behind the track, conceived its core at the end of 2021. The song earned the prestigious spot as the first single. This, due to its heavy, fast, and unapologetically metal essence.

Buckle up and explore the Chaos Doctrine website HERE for comprehensive information.

Also, follow the band on socials and access their LinkTree at HERE to stream their music, featuring tracks such as ‘Lifting the Veil’.

Pre-save the forthcoming Chaos Doctrine single ‘Heretic’ (scheduled for April 19) and their upcoming album ‘Bellum’ (slated for April 216).

